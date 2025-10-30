Teen Driving Car Almost Crushes 3-Year-Old In Ahmedabad, Case Filed

A three-year-old girl was almost crushed on Wednesday (Oct 29) by a car allegedly driven by a teenager in Ahmedabad's Noblenagar area. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV camera, with footage going viral on social media. The car didn't have a number plate, which is also a violation. Police have responded to the incident, and a case has been filed.

The girl was playing outside her house when the incident happened. The teenager didn't notice her and ran the vehicle over her. The car stopped after locals shouted. People gathered around, and the CCTV footage also shows a woman slapping the teen. However, the girl miraculously survived, with footage showing her crawling out from under the car and standing up.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Himanshu Parmar, who tagged authorities and urged them to take action.

Ahmedabad Police responded to the video, confirming that they have registered a case against the driver and are investigating.

"In this case, Crime Register No. 366/2025 has been registered at "G" Division Traffic Police Station under BNS Sections 281, 125(A), and Motor Vehicles Act Sections 177, 184, 181. Legal action has been taken against the juvenile who came into conflict with the law," the police wrote.

Social media reaction

Online users reacted strongly to the incident, which sparked a discussion about road safety and the need for increased vigilance in residential areas.

One user called it "Deeply disturbing incident". "This is 100% preventable and comes down to a single, non - negotiable rule: NEVER allow a minor or an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle. Car keys must be kept securely away from children. For any licensed driver, the rule is to always reverse slowly and meticulously check all mirrors and blind spots before and during the maneuver," the user wrote.

"This video is the proof that miracles do happen..but not every time...Road is not a play ground...Parents should keep an eye on children always," one user urged parents to be careful when children play on roads.

"How minor got access to car keys? His parents need to be jailed for good!" one user wrote.