Boy, 12, Sustains Eardrum Injury After Being Slapped In Delhi School Over Poor Handwriting

"We registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter," say cops (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy sustained eardrum injury after he was allegedly slapped by a manager in a private school for poor handwriting in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi, officials said.

According to the police, the matter was reported on July 20 after the boy complained of pain in his ear and told his parents that he was allegedly slapped by the school principal's son over poor handwriting.

"We registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter. But we got to know that the family members had settled the matter with the school administration," a senior police officer said.

