Box Explodes At Railway Station In Karnataka's Hubballi, 2 Injured

Police are investigating what caused the explosion in Hubballi railway station (Representational)

Two people were injured after a box exploded at a railway station in Hubballi in Karnataka, the police said today. The police said they are trying to find out whether the box contained firecrackers or other explosive material.

The blast happened when a man picked an unclaimed parcel at the railway station, a major junction where the headquarters of the South Western Railway Zone is located, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

"Due to the explosion, one person was injured and a glass nearby was broken," said a police officer.

He said it was not a big explosion. Soon after the incident, the Railway Police and other officials rushed to the spot.

The platform has been cordoned off and an extensive search operation has been launched, the police said.

The two injured people have been taken to hospital.

Hubballi, known for its handloom textiles and a trading hub of iron and cotton, is a town in northern Karnataka, 410 km from state capital Bengaluru.

