"BJP, Congress Are Same...": Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav On Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

Congress and Samajwadi Party have been allies at several points. (File)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav today distanced himself from Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', diminishing the Congress march's chances of acting as a possible catalyst for Opposition unity.

"Our party has a different ideology. The BJP and Congress are the same," the Samajwadi Party chief said while responding to reporters' questions.

He was asked if he's been invited for the Yatra, which is currently on a break and resumes with entering UP from Delhi on January 3.

“If you have an invitation on your phone, please, send it to me," he told reporters.

"Our sentiments are with their yatra," he added, "I have received no invitation."

This comes even as sources in the Congress had said an invitation was sent not only to Akhilesh Yadav, whose party is biggest Opposition force in UP, but also to BSP leader Mayawati.