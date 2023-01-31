Gujarat Bridge Tragedy: Boss Of Renovation Firm Surrenders In Court

Jaysukh Patel, the top boss of the Oreva group -- the company hired for the maintenance and repair of the bridge in Gujarat's Morbi which collapsed in October, killing 135 people -- surrendered at a local court today. Jaysukh Patel has been missing since the incident. A warrant for his arrest was out last week after he was named prime accused in the case.

To evade arrest, he filed a request for bail on January 16. The court will hand him over to the police soon.

Forensic tests revealed that rusty cables, broken anchor pins, and loose bolts were not addressed during the renovation. The police said around 300 people were on the bridge when it collapsed after the cables broke. The report from the Forensic Science Laboratory also said the Oreva Group did not hire any expert agency to assess the load-bearing capacity of the bridge before opening it to the public.

The BJP government in Gujarat faced accusations of shielding the politically influential industrialist ahead of the assembly elections, which the party swept.