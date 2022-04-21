Boris Johnson In India Live Updates: UK PM Arrives In Gujarat's Ahmedabad

UK PM Boris Johnson is on a two-day visit to India (AFP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's two-day visit to India from today is expected to give a fresh push to the proposed free trade agreement, boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and enhance defence ties, and he will not lecture New Delhi on how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, news agency PTI reported. A major focus of Mr Johnson's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as the UK is strongly opposed to any kind of coercion in the region.

Here are the live updates of Boris Johnson's India visit:

Apr 21, 2022 09:01 (IST) Ahead of Boris Johnson's visit, the UK had said it would not look to "lecture" India over its neutral stance in the UN on the Ukraine war or India's decision to increase Russian oil imports. The UK, however, has been trying to persuade India to reduce its reliance on Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Apr 21, 2022 08:46 (IST) India-UK defence ties

The UK is ready to help in realising PM Modi's vision of making India a hub for defence manufacturing and that the country was ready for the transfer of technologies for joint production of military hardware, news agency PTI reported.

Apr 21, 2022 08:45 (IST) Boris Johnson meeting with PM tomorrow

