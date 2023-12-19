Border Forces Recover China-Made Drone In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar:
The BSF said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a China-made quadcopter drone from near a village in Punjab's Amritsar on Tuesday.
"On 19th December, during afternoon hours, vigilant BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone near village, Dhanoe Khurd, Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted and intercepted the drone," BSF said in a statement.
Further, a Joint search Operation with the Punjab Police was carried out in the depth area. During the search, at about 02:40 pm, troops recovered one drone from the farming field near the village, the BSF said.
The BSF said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, Made in China).
Yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics through drones was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police, it added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)