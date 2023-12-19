Border Forces Recover China-Made Drone In Punjab's Amritsar

The BSF said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a China-made quadcopter drone from near a village in Punjab's Amritsar on Tuesday.

"On 19th December, during afternoon hours, vigilant BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone near village, Dhanoe Khurd, Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted and intercepted the drone," BSF said in a statement.

Further, a Joint search Operation with the Punjab Police was carried out in the depth area. During the search, at about 02:40 pm, troops recovered one drone from the farming field near the village, the BSF said.

The BSF said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, Made in China).

Yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics through drones was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police, it added.

