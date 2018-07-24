'Bootlegger': Congress' Retort After Goa BJP's 'Loafer' Comment

Rahul Gandhi was called a loafer for winking in the Lok Sabha.

A day after Goa BJP spokesman Dattaprasad Naik called Congress president Rahul Gandhi a "loafer" for winking in the parliament, opposition party MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco today hit back at the BJP leader calling him a "bootlegger".

Mr Naik had on Monday called Rahul Gandhi a loafer for winking during a debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha last week.

"Naik's party (BJP) has lost credentials and lost touch with human nature. Naik is a bootlegger," Lourenco told reporters on the sidelines of ongoing monsoon session of the state Assembly today.

Mr Lourenco, who represents Curtorim Assembly segment in South Goa, said Rahul Gandhi was neither involved in any illegal activities nor any kind of crime.

"BJP has called Rahul Gandhi a lot of names, but he has been decent enough. He is the best human being India has ever produced," he said.

"It is high time the BJP understands the messages. The BJP is a party that is spreading hatred," the MLA said.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr Naik had said, "I would request the Goa Congress to support their central party office in finding a credible leader for the 2019 Lok Sabha

elections as their President Rahul Gandhi is finding it difficult to grab headlines and had to stoop down to cheap gimmicks."

"Rahul Gandhi, who does not have substance or understanding of the issues related to the people of India, had to resort to hugging the PM in the temple of democracy and then winking like a loafer," Mr Naik had added.

"We have only heard of loafers winking at girls in colleges in the past and never such a shameful act has happened in the temple of democracy," he had further said.