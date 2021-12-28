Will 2 New Vaccines Be Used As Boosters? Decision 'Within Days'

The government will soon take a call whether the two new Covid vaccines approved today, Corbevax and Covovax, can be used for booster doses -- an issue on which deliberations are on. The government had so far announced a third "precautionary dose" for health and frontline workers and senior citizens whose immunity is compromised. But a decision on booster dose for all -- as is happening in some nations with the surfacing of the highly contagious Omicron strain -- is yet to be taken.

Today, sources told NDTV that a decision is expected "within days".

If these vaccines are approved for a booster dose, a mix and match of vaccines is likely, since they both are different from Covishield and Covaxin, which use inactivated cold virus.

Sources said the two vaccines are also being considered for use of children.

The vaccines - Serum Institute of India's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax – were authorised for "restricted use in emergency situation" earlier today.

More than 1.4 billion doses have been administered so far.