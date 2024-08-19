'Bond Of Trust': On Raksha Bandhan, Manipur Women Tie Rakhis To Soldiers

Women in Manipur celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Indian Army and Assam Rifles soldiers

Amid the situation in Manipur, women from the valley areas such as Bishnupur and Imphal East and hill areas of Kakching, Ukhrul, Kangpokpi and Leimakhong found a culturally inspiring way to express their solidarity and trust in the Indian Army and Assam Rifles by celebrating Raksha Bandhan, the army said in a statement.

This traditional festival, which symbolises the bond of trust and protection between brothers and sisters, took on a deeper meaning this year as women tied rakhis to soldiers, underscoring their belief in the role of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles as protectors, the army said.

The celebration of Raksha Bandhan in Manipur, particularly against the backdrop of the recent incidents, highlights the resilience of women in the region, the army said, adding the women have chosen to reaffirm their faith in the Indian Army and Assam Rifles. The act of tying rakhis to soldiers serves as a powerful testimony to the fact that the soldiers will safeguard all the communities and uphold peace, the army said.

Women in Manipur have historically played significant roles in their communities, often emerging as leaders during any crisis. Their participation in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations reflects not only cultural traditions but also a collective desire for security and stability, the army said.

The gesture of tying rakhis symbolises a deep bond and a reaffirmation of trust in the security forces.

This celebration of Raksha Bandhan in the current situation shows sentiments for peace and inclusiveness. By celebrating this festival, women are not only preserving their cultural identity but also asserting their legacy and their active role in the society and in preservation of peace and security, the army said.

Today's celebrations and the rakhis tied by women signify a bond of trust that is transcendental, and it is a positive reminder that the population believes in the commitment of Indian Army and Assam Rifles in ensuring peace and stability.

The celebration of Raksha Bandhan by women of Manipur serves as a powerful symbol of hope and resilience and reflects their unwavering trust in the Indian Army to protect them. This act not only reinforces cultural ties but also embodies a collective aspiration for a peaceful future in Manipur, where the bonds of sisterhood and solidarity can thrive in all situations, the army said.