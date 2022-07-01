Bomb Thrown At CPI(M) Office In Kerala, No Casualty: Police

The party leaders appealed to the CPI(M) workers to remain calm. (Representational)

An explosive substance was allegedly hurled at the wall of the CPI(M) state headquarters here Thursday night, police said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm, they said. The Left leaders, who were staying at the AKG Centre, said they heard a powerful blast outside the building situated in the heart of the capital city.

The party leaders appealed to the CPI(M) workers to remain calm.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)