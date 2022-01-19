Bomb Scare Over 2 Unattended Bags In Delhi, Police Say Nothing Suspicious

The Delhi Police received a call regarding the two bags after which officials rushed to the spot.

Two unidentified bags were found in east Delhi's Trilokpuri this afternoon triggering a bomb scare in the area, the police said. However, only a charger, a laptop and a water bottle were found inside the two bags immediately easing concerns.

Deputy Commissioner of Police East Priyanka Kashyap said, "There was a laptop, tiffin, charger, water bottle and some food items found inside the bag. The person who left their bag by mistake has been identified. Nothing is suspicious."

The Delhi Police had received a call regarding the two bags after which officials rushed to the spot.

The area was cordoned off and an investigation was started, the police added.

The bomb scare came just days after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or crude bomb was found inside a bag left at a flower market in east Delhi's Ghazipur on January 14. The police had, at the time, dug an eight-foot pit to carry out a controlled blast at the market located near the border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Further details from today's incident are awaited.