Bomb Explodes Near BJP Candidate's Car In Bengal, No Injuries

The bomb was thrown at Bengal BJP candidate from Khardah assembly constituency, Shilbhadra Dutta. (File)

A country-made bomb was allegedly thrown at the vehicle of Bengal BJP candidate from Khardah assembly constituency, Shilbhadra Dutta, in North 24 Parganas district this evening, a police official said in Barrackpore.

However, no casualty was reported.

Mr Dutta claimed that he was having tea at a roadside stall on Kalyani Expressway at Rahara when someone threw the bomb which exploded a few metres away from his vehicle.

A deputy commissioner-level officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate went to the spot to investigate the incident, the police official said.

The BJP candidate, who left the Trinamool Congress a few months ago, said that he will file a complaint with the Election Commission about the incident.