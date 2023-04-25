Bollywood Actor Allegedly Framed In Drugs Case Over A Dog, 2 Arrested

Chrisann Pereira has worked in Bollywood films like 'Sadak-2' and 'Batla House'.

A conspiracy involving a dog, trophy and drugs landed a Bollywood actor in a jail in the UAE.

Chrisann Pereira, currently lodged in Sharjah Central Jail, was arrested at the Sharjah airport on April 1 for carrying a memento that had drugs hidden in it. The Mumbai Crime Branch, however, has now found out that the actor was framed allegedly in revenge for a fight over a dog.

The police have arrested two people, Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobhate, in the case. Rajesh was arrested today, a day after Anthony's arrest.

The men, residents of Mira Road - a suburb of Mumbai - are also accused of demanding money for the release of Ms Pereira after she was caught with drugs.

A preliminary investigation by the crime branch revealed that accused Anthony's sister had a fight with the mother of the actor over the dog. Both of them live in the same building. Her mother also had a fight with Anthony once over the dog.

The police suspect that the actor was allegedly made a drug mule over the same issue.

Anthony allegedly approached the actor through Rajesh who posed as a talent consultant and told her about an audition for a web-series in Sharjah.

The accused also asked her to carry a trophy in which he had hidden the contraband, the police said. She was told the memento was an audition prop.

Anthony and Rajesh have also been accused of framing a DJ - Clayton Rodriguez - in similar fashion. They gave him a cake in which drugs were hidden.

The accused have been sent to police custody till May 2.

Chrisann Pereira has worked in Bollywood films like 'Sadak-2' and 'Batla House'.