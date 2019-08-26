Boeing Delivers 11th C-17 Globemaster Aircraft To India's Air Force

The C-17 Globemaster III is a premier transport aircraft.

American aerospace major Boeing on Monday delivered the 11th C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force, boosting its strategic airlift capabilities.

The C-17 Globemaster III is a premier transport aircraft. The massive, sturdy, long-haul aircraft can carry large combat equipment, troops and humanitarian aid across long distances in all weather conditions.

"Boeing today delivered the 11th C-17 Globemaster III adding to India's capability to meet current and future strategic airlift requirements," the company said in a statement.

The C-17 fleet has been a vital part of the Indian Air Force's strategic and combat airlift capability.

The IAF C-17s have performed a wide range of operations in military missions, and provided peacekeeping support, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in India and internationally, since induction to the Sky Lords squadron in 2013.

Boeing has been maintaining IAF's C-17 fleet through techno-logistics support and training for aircrew that operate the platform.



"The C-17 fleet has maintained high serviceability rates since its induction. Boeing is responsible for maintenance, field support services, modifications and upgrades, technical manual support and logistics engineering services," the company said.

Boeing's C-17 simulator training centre, established in 2016, provides training services to the IAF, and has completed over 5,100 hours of training for aircrew and loadmasters.

"With this delivery, there are 275 operable Boeing-built C-17s around the globe. Boeing plans to sustain them to ensure they meet the mission at hand," the company said.

