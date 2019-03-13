Boeing 737 Max 8 LIVE Updates: SpiceJet Cancels 14 Flights

No Boeing 737 Max aircraft will be allowed "to enter or transit Indian airspace" from 4 pm (File)

The centre has banned the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft three days after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed killing all 157 people including four Indians on board. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane will be banned in Indian airspace from 4 pm today, according to an official of aviation watchdog DGCA said, according to news agency PTI. Several countries have grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, the latest and best-selling variant of the US-based plane-maker, since the crash. The decision by the DGCA has been done for the sake of passenger safety.

"No B737 Max aircraft will be allowed to enter or transit Indian airspace effective 1600hrs IST or 1030 UTC. The time line is to cater to situations where aircraft can be positioned at maintenance facilities & international flights can reach their destinations (sic)," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet.

