Boeing 737 Max 8 LIVE Updates: SpiceJet Cancels 14 Flights

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane will be banned in Indian airspace from 4 pm today, according to an official of aviation watchdog DGCA said. The decision was taken three days after the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 13, 2019 12:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Boeing 737 Max 8 LIVE Updates: SpiceJet Cancels 14 Flights

No Boeing 737 Max aircraft will be allowed "to enter or transit Indian airspace" from 4 pm (File)

New Delhi: 

The centre has banned the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft three days after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed killing all 157 people including four Indians on board. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane will be banned in Indian airspace from 4 pm today, according to an official of aviation watchdog DGCA said, according to news agency PTI. Several countries have grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, the latest and best-selling variant of the US-based plane-maker, since the crash. The decision by the DGCA has been done for the sake of passenger safety.

"No B737 Max aircraft will be allowed to enter or transit Indian airspace effective 1600hrs IST or 1030 UTC. The time line is to cater to situations where aircraft can be positioned at maintenance facilities & international flights can reach their destinations (sic)," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet.

Here are the LIVE Updates after the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft:

 


Mar 13, 2019
12:18 (IST)
Read Here: Government Grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 Planes; Jet, SpiceJet Shares Fall
Government is grounding US planemaker Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft immediately, the ministry of civil aviation said late on Tuesday, following the fatal crash of a plane of the same type in Ethiopia on Sunday." itemprop="description
Mar 13, 2019
12:17 (IST)
Read Here: Boeing 737 MAX 8: US Says ''No Basis'' To Ground Boeing 737 MAX Jets After Crash
The US aviation regulator said Tuesday that there is "no basis" for grounding Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, one of which was involved in a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people.
Mar 13, 2019
12:17 (IST)
Boeing 737 MAX 8 Grounded: All but the US and Japan have halted flights of the Boeing 737 Max 8

Of the top 10 countries by air passenger travel, all but the United States and Japan have halted flights of the 737 MAX
Mar 13, 2019
12:14 (IST)
Boeing 737 MAX 8: Civil aviation ministry asks SpiceJet, Jet Airways to come up with full plan to accomodate passengers and deployed aircraft on scheduled route

Aviation ministry has asked SpiceJet and Jet Airways to come up with a full plan on how to accommodate passengers and deployed aircraft on scheduled route. They have been asked to make sure that they will not take extra charges from the passengers, say Ministry of Civil Aviation sources, according to news agency ANI
Mar 13, 2019
12:10 (IST)
Boeing 737 MAX 8: Aviation watchdog DGCA had earlier directed Indian airline carriers to ensure pilots have 1,000 hours of flying experience on Boeing 737 MAX 8

On Monday, the DGCA had directed Indian airline carriers to ensure that pilots have 1,000 hours and co-pilots 500 hours of flying experience on the Boeing 737 MAX 8.
Mar 13, 2019
12:04 (IST)
Boeing 737 MAX 8: Civil Aviation Ministry calls an emergency meeting of all airlines at 4pm today

The ministry has called an emergency meeting of all airlines at 4 pm today "to prepare a contingency plan", according to news agency Press Trust of India.
Mar 13, 2019
12:03 (IST)
Read Here: Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft Banned In Indian Airspace From 4 pm: 10 Points
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will be banned in Indian airspace from 4 pm today, the government has said. The aircraft will also be grounded in the country by 4 pm, an official of aviation watchdog DGCA said, according to news agency PTI. Last night, the regulator had announced that the planes would be grounded "immediately" for the sake of passenger safety, three days after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed, killing 157 people including four Indians. Since the crash on Sunday, several countries have grounded the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, the latest and best-selling variant of the US-based plane-maker.
No more content

Trending

Boeing 737 Max 8Ethiopian Airline CrashEthiopian Airlines

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesAssembly ElectionsHardik PatelEthiopian AirlinesRahul GandhiGautam GambhirElection 2019Kamal HaasanLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDandi MarchNote 7HuaweiGmail

................................ Advertisement ................................