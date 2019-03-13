Boeing 737 Max 8 LIVE Updates: SpiceJet Cancels 14 Flights

The centre has banned the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft three days after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed killing all 157 people including four Indians on board. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane will be banned in Indian airspace from 4 pm today, according to an official of aviation watchdog DGCA said, according to news agency PTI. Several countries have grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, the latest and best-selling variant of the US-based plane-maker, since the crash. The decision by the DGCA has been done for the sake of passenger safety.
"No B737 Max aircraft will be allowed to enter or transit Indian airspace effective 1600hrs IST or 1030 UTC. The time line is to cater to situations where aircraft can be positioned at maintenance facilities & international flights can reach their destinations (sic)," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet.
The US aviation regulator said Tuesday that there is "no basis" for grounding Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, one of which was involved in a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will be banned in Indian airspace from 4 pm today, the government has said. The aircraft will also be grounded in the country by 4 pm, an official of aviation watchdog DGCA said, according to news agency PTI. Last night, the regulator had announced that the planes would be grounded "immediately" for the sake of passenger safety, three days after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed, killing 157 people including four Indians. Since the crash on Sunday, several countries have grounded the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, the latest and best-selling variant of the US-based plane-maker.