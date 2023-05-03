Body Parts Of Woman Rural Health Worker Found In Forest In Jharkhand

The body parts of a woman were found in a forest in Jharkhand, police said. (Representational)

The body parts of a woman, reportedly an anganwadi worker, were recovered in a forest area in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, police said on Wednesday.

The skull of the woman and some other body parts were found at the spot in Chatki village on Tuesday evening, they said. Blood-stained clothes, footwear and a key of a motorcycle were also recovered from the place, some 400 km from state capital Ranchi, a police officer said.

Villagers identified the woman as Maloti Soren, an anganwadi worker, with the help of the recovered items, Borio Police Station In-charge Jagannath Pan said.

Sahibganj SDPO Rajendra Kumar Dubey, however, said the seized items will undergo forensic probe in a bid to establish her identity.

The rural health worker's mother, Sanjli Tudu, had filed a missing complaint at Borio police station on April 30, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

