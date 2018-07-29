Body Of Rajasthan Woman, Who Died In Pakistan, Yet To Reach India

Sushma Swaraj had assured help to the elderly woman's family members.

The body of a 65-year-old woman who died in Pakistan could not be brought to India on Saturday, even as the Thar Express was halted at Khokhrapar railway station of Pakistan for repatriating her mortal remains, an official said.

The woman, Reshma, from Rajasthan's Barmer district had gone to Pakistan with her son Syab Khan on June 30. She passed away on July 25.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had assured help to the elderly woman's family members.

The weekly Thar Express, linking India and Pakistan, was halted for over an hour at Khokhrapar station in Pakistan in the evening. But the body could not be taken to the railway station, therefore, the train left for India without the body, the official said.

Barmer District Collector Shivpasad Madan Nakate said formalities have been completed at the level of the high commission of India in Pakistan for the repatriation of Reshma's mortal remains.

He said other options were also being explored to bring the body to India.