Body Of Girl, 2, Found Inside Bag Hanging On Neighbour's Door In Greater Noida

A post-mortem report found the cause of death to be strangulation.

The body of a two-year-old girl, missing for two days, was found in a bag hanging on her neighbour's door in Greater Noida, the police said on Sunday.

When the child went missing last week, the neighbour - now the main suspect - had pretended to help her parents look for her. He fled allegedly when his house started reeking because of the dead body.

Two-year-old Mansi's parents and her seven-month-old brother live in a rented house in Devla village. Both her parents are daily wage earners who work in a factory nearby. Her father, Shiv Kumar, went to work and her mother, Manju, went to the market on Friday but when they returned, Mansi was missing. Unable to find her, the parents reported her missing.

Two days later, Shiv Kumar complained of a foul smell from his neighbour Raghavendra's locked house. With the help of the police, Shiv Kumar managed to enter the house. They found Mansi's body in a bag hung from a door.

She was strangled, a post-mortem report says.

"Earlier there was a suspicion of rape, but it was not confirmed in the post-mortem report. The accused has absconded but police teams are looking for him," said senior Noida police officer Rajeev Dixit

Special police teams have been formed to catch Raghavendra who is from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Mr Dixit added.