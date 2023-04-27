BJP Leader Found Hanging From Tree In Jharkhand , Family Alleges Murder

The BJP leader's body was found in an isolated place, the police officer said. (Representational image)

Body of a BJP leader was on Thursday found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said.

Pramod Singh, 35, the Manatu Mandal president of BJP's Schedule Caste cell was found hanging from a tree this morning, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Lesligun) Alok Kumar Tuti.

Singh had left home at 5 PM on Wednesday and went missing. His body was found in an isolated place, the police officer said.

The family members of Singh alleged that he was murdered over a land dispute and hanged to give it the shape of suicide.

They along with local residents put up road blockade on Semri-Manatu main road demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Family members also accused the Officer-in-Charge of Manatu police station Kamlesh Kumar of taking no action when they had gone to lodge a report that Singh did not return home last night.

Had police acted in time, Singh would have been saved, they claimed.

A resident of Karmatila under Manatu police station, Singh told his sister that he will be back home in 20 minutes as he was going to collect money from a person but did not return.

The police officer said "We are investigating the case from all possible aspects. The body has been sent for post-mortem in Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, Medininagar." "We can only say whether it was a case of suicide or murder only after receiving post-mortem report," he added.