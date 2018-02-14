Body Of Army Jawan Killed In Rajasthan Ammunition Mishap Brought Home A contingent of the Army personnel paid him tribute as per the military tradition by saluting and laying a wreath on the mortal remains at Bengaluru airport.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The body would be taken to Harihar in Davangere district where his family resides. (File photo) Bengaluru: The body of Army jawan Naik Javeed, who was killed when ammunition exploded at Pokhran firing range in Jaisalmer, was brought in Bengaluru tonight and is enroute to his home town in Davanagre district.



The body would be taken to Harihar in Davangere district where his family resides.



Mr Javeed (33) is survived by his mother, wife Sartaj Banu and two daughters, army sources said. The jawan was from the engineering unit of Secunderabad.



He was killed and four others were injured while trying to destroy the ammunition which did not explode when fired from a few rocket launchers.



