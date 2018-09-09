Body Of 54-Year-Old Nun Found In A Well At Convent In Kerala

An investigation has been launched to find out how the nun died.

The body of a nun has been found in a well, inside a convent, in Kerala on Sunday. The nun has been identified as Susan Mathew said the police. An investigation has been launched to find out how the nun died.

"My initial information is that today at 8 am, she had a talk with the matron saying she doesn't want to attend the prayers as she was feeling unwell. She had also visited the doctor earlier. This is just the initial information emerging. We have to verify all of this," a top police official told NDTV.

The 54-year-old nun was teaching at St. Stephens School in Kollam's Pathanapuram, about 80 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

At around 9 am, workers at the Mount Tabor Convent saw blood stains near the well say reports. Later they found the body floating in the well.

Susan had been teaching at the school for the past 12 years.

Both the school and the Convent, is run by the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church, based in Kottayam.