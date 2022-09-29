Bodies Swapped As Names Were Same, Moustache Clears Doubt Before Cremation

The relatives of both the dead people reached the hospital amid confusion. (Representational)

The relatives of two people with similar names and age ended up taking the wrong body for cremation in Maharashtra's Raigad district before differences in the moustaches of the dead cleared the confusion.

While Ramakant Patil (62), a resident of Pezari village in Alibag tehsil, died of blood pressure and diabetes at MGM Hospital, Ram Patil (66) of Dahivali village in Panvel tehsil succumbed to kidney and liver issues at the same facility.

"Relatives of Ramakant Patil, just before the cremation, realised that the body's moustache was different. The hospital was contacted but the staffers there refused to admit any goof-up," a relative said today.

The relatives of Ram Patil too realised something was amiss and both groups reached MGM Hospital, whose administration made arrangements to swap the bodies.

Meanwhile, the hospital management defended itself in a statement and said the relatives had seen the bodies before accepting it.

