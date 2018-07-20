Bodies Of Married Woman, 19-Year-Old Man Found Hanging In Rajasthan

Police have ruled the deaths as suicide (Representational)

The bodies of a 30-year-old married woman and a 19-year-old man she was allegedly having an affair with were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district today, police said.

The victims were identified as Kamla and Devaram, they said.

Kamla was married for the last 12 years and had two children. She was allegedly having an affair with Devaram and their family members objected to it, senior police officer from Dhorimanna Man Manth Arha said.

Devaram was a brother-in-law to Kamla, he said.

The duo had left their residence last night and their bodies were found hanging from a tree a few kilometres from their house, Mr Arha said.

A case of suicide was registered and investigation in the matter underway, the SHO said, adding that the bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem.