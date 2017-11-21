Bodies Of 3 Missing Children Found In Haryana, Uncle Arrested

The bodies of three siblings who went missing on November 11 were recovered today in Haryana. The children's uncle, who has been arrested for the alleged triple murder, has reportedly told the police that he committed the crime on the request of their father.Sameer (11), Simran (8) and Samar (4) went missing earlier this month. According to the police, they had received a complaint from the parents of the three children, who said they went missing. It then came to their knowledge that family members may have had a hand in their disappearance, senior police officer Abhishek Garg told Press Trust of India.Following their search, they finally found the bodies in the Morni Hills area in Panchkula. According to MR Garg, the bodies had bullet injury marks.The Police have arrested the children's uncle, identified as Jagdeep Malik, while their father Sonu Malik is being questioned. Jagdeep allegedly told the police that he committed the crime at the behest of their father. He further alleged that the father was having illicit relations with another woman, according to Mr Garg.A case has been registered with the police and investigations are still underway.