Bodies Of 3 Labourers Found Mutilated In Uttarakhand: Police

The bodies were found nearly four km from the district headquarters, the police said. (Representational)

Bodies of three labourers from Nepal with their genitals mutilated were found from an abandoned house in a forested area of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, the police said today.

The bodies were first seen on Saturday night by a woman who lives in a nearby village, Superintendent of Police RC Rajguru said.

"It appears that the three Nepalese nationals were killed a couple of days ago," he said.

The place where the bodies were found is nearly four km from the district headquarters, the police said.

Two of the dead were identified as Harish Bora and Kasi Bora, while the identity of the third person is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

