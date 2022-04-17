As BJP Loses Bihar Bypoll, Former Ally's 'Victory In Defeat' Jibe

Mukesh Sahani stressed that BJP lost the Bihar bypoll by over 36,000 votes. (File)

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, who was recently sacked from the Bihar Cabinet, has claimed victory in his party's defeat in the Bochahan Assembly bypoll in an apparent potshot at former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which lost to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"We thank the people for showing faith in VIP for the Bochahan Assembly bypoll. We contested to win and weren't successful, but we congratulate Amar Paswan (RJD) for the win. Even in our defeat there lies a win for us," said Mr Sahani while speaking to reporters.

He stressed that the BJP lost the bypoll by over 36,000 votes. "Some state leaders (of BJP) still have time for introspection and stop misleading central BJP leaders. The BJP will have more setbacks in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections) or 2025 (Bihar state polls)...BJP Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal should resign," he said.

Notably, Mr Sahani was a minister in the Bihar Cabinet led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, he was sacked from the ministerial post in March this year after three MLAs of his party joined the BJP.

In the Bochahan bypoll, RJD's Amar Paswan secured 48.52 per cent (82,562) votes while VIP's Geeta Kumari got 17.21 per cent votes. BJP candidate Baby Kumari secured 26.98 per cent votes in the bypoll.