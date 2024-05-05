Blue Corner Notice Issued To Track Down Rape-Accused MP Prajwal Revanna

A Blue Corner notice, seeking information about Prajwal Revanna, the MP accused of sex crimes, has been issued by the Central Bureau of Information. Prajwal Revenna is said to be in Germany, where he went using a diplomatic passport, after rape allegations against him became public last week amid the general election.

Confirming the Blue Corner notice, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said the investigators will now locate him. "After that, the SIT will do the procedures and bring him here... Once it is all over there will be further action," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

The grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, the MP holds the family turf of Hassan. The police case against Mr Revanna was filed on the complaint of a woman who claimed she had been abused for years by the MP and his father, HD Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna's lawyer has denied any wrongdoing on his part. He has also said the MP will be back in seven days.

The matter has morphed into a huge political row, with the BJP in alliance with Mr Devegowda's Janata Dal Secular in Karnataka. Leaders of the BJP have distanced themselves from the matter.

Asked about JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy's comment that it is "all planned" by the Congress government, Mr Parameswara said, "It is not necessary for us. For the government it is not necessary. Somebody gives a complaint and police act accordingly".

The state, he added, has formed a Special Investigation Team "because of the seriousness of the case, and given them full freedom to do justice".