Blood Stains, Knife Found In Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Office In UP

Further investigation is underway.

Uttar Pradesh Police today found bloodstains inside the partially demolished office of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj who was shot dead earlier this month.

"I have examined myself, bloodstains, the knife was found near the staircase and next to the kitchen of Atiq's office," Satyendra Prasad Tiwari, Prayagraj Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP).

"The FSL team is about to reach, and the investigation will be done. CCTV footage will also be examined," he added.

Moreover, on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a two-member judicial commission to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in an encounter in the State.

The State government on Sunday announced the formation of a two-member judicial enquiry committee to probe the encounter in Jhansi.

Asad along with his aide Ghulam in the Umesh Pal murder case was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on April 13 in Jhansi.

The committee will be headed by Retired High Court judge Rajeev Lochan Mehrotra and retired DG Vijay Kumar Gupta.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by men posing as mediapersons on April 15 night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the murder case of Umesh Pal which happened in February this year.

