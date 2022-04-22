'Blessings Of Elders': In Video, Arunachal IAS Officer's Farewell Dance

IAS officer Devansh Yadav dances with locals in Arunachal Pradesh

An Indian Administrative Service officer posted in Arunachal Pradesh received a warm farewell in the form of a folk dance. In a video tweeted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, IAS officer Devansh Yadav is seen dancing with locals as his posting comes to an end in the border state.

Mr Yadav's next posting is in another border area - Jammu and Kashmir.

In visuals, the young IAS officer, holding a stick, is seen dancing with locals in a folk style move.

"From Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir. Young and committed IAS officer Devansh Yadav is leaving Arunachal Pradesh on transfer to J&K but the local people will forever cherish those valuable service he has rendered to the people as Deputy Commissioner," Mr Rijiju tweeted.

The IAS officer tweeted, "Taking blessings of elders before leaving this beautiful place."

Mr Yadav also holds an MBBS degree from All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

The description on his personal website says it is a "young bureaucrat's perspective on global and national events." It has photos and posts about his and the government's work in Arunachal Pradesh.

The latest post made on April 12 is titled "Kengkhu: A Basti Model for Drug Deaddiction."

"In current ongoing deaddiction camp, 17 remaining youths have been treated of opium addiction and will be released soon to lead a normal life. They will be working in cluster farming using latest agricultural technologies...Amidst all the gloom of COVID-19 and numerous failed initiatives to combat drug menace, Kengkhu Basti Model is a ray of hope to make Arunachal a drug addiction-free society," Mr Yadav writes in his blog.