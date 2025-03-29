"Blackest Day": Allahabad High Court Bar Association On Judge's Transfer

The president of Allahabad High Court, Anil Tiwari, on Saturday criticised the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court, calling it as the "blackest day in the Indian judicial system." The Bar association is set to have a meeting today evening at 4 PM with senior advocates amidst their indefinite protest over the transfer.

Justice Yashwant Varma was transferred from the Delhi HC to Allahabad amidst the controversy surrounding allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his residence in New Delhi on March 14, following a fire at his residence. However, Justice Varma denied any involvement, asserting that neither he nor his family members had placed the cash in the storeroom.

"March 28 (2025) is the blackest day in the Indian Judicial system. A man who is facing charges of corruption is going to take oath in Allahabad High Court," the Bar association president told ANI.

Justice Varma took oath as judge in the Allahabad bench yesterday, with the Bar association announcing a boycott on the oath taking, and questioned whether Justice Varma could "live up to his oath." Moreover, the Bar association has decided to close down the affidavit centre.

"Today, a common man is asking this question about the person who couldn't live up to his oath in Delhi, will he do so here in Allahabad?... What will happen to public faith? We boycott this oath, and we will not be a part of that. We all are doing this for common litigants. We will now be opening up the affidavit centre so that the litigants don't have to face any issues," Mr Tiwari said.

The Bar association is planning to have a meeting at 4 PM today with senior advocates and former office bearers.

The Bar association president further thanked the Chief Justice of India for ordering that Justice Varma not be assigned any cases as of now.

"I thank the CJI and the collegium members that they have withdrawn his (Justice Yashwant Varma) judicial power," he said.

The Supreme Court had also asked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to not assign any judicial work to Justice Varma when he assumes charge as the judge in Allahabad High Court.

Members of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association had recently launched an indefinite strike, voicing their dissent against the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier on Friday, the central government had issued a formal notification approving Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

