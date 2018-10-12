Black Money Case: HC Extends Relief To Chidambaram's Family

According to officials, P Chidambaram's family did not disclose a property they own in UK. (File)

The Madras High Court today extended an interim order in a case dispensing with the appearance of former Union minister P Chidambaram's family members before a special court in Chennai till November 2.

The case pertains to non-disclosure of foreign assets filed against Mr Chidambaram's family by the Income Tax (IT) department.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad had earlier also reserved its order on the main appeals moved by Mr Chidambaram's wife, son and daughter-in-law, challenging the prosecution initiated against them by the IT department under the Black Money Act.

According to the IT department, the three have failed to disclose a property they jointly own in Cambridge in the UK, worth Rs5.37 crore.

The department has also alleged that Karti Chidambaram failed to disclose an overseas bank account he holds with Metro Bank in the UK and investments he had made in Nano Holdings LLC, USA.