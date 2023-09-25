Black Macaque, Gorillas Among 8 Rare Animals Seized In Assam, 5 Arrested

The rescued animals have been shifted to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, police sources said

At least eight rare animals, including a black macaque and gorillas, were rescued in Assam's Cachar district on Monday, police sources have said.

The seizures were made after police intercepted a vehicle along the Assam-Mizoram border as the police busted an illegal animal trafficking racket.

Police have arrested five people in connection with the case.

The rescued animals, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar- include two Panamanian white-faced capuchins (a rare species of monkey), two common opossums, four black gorillas, and the black macaque- have been handed to the forest department officials.

The rescued animals were later shifted to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, the police sources said.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, the officials launched a special operation to crack down on the illegal transportation of rare animals in the border areas.

