BJP's Vishawajit Rane Meets Goa Governor Amid Suspense Over Chief Minister

BJP's Vishwajit Rane, a contender for the chief ministership, met the Goa Governor today. Mr Rane told NDTV it was a "personal meeting".

BJP sources say they are unaware of the meeting.

Asked if Pramod Sawant will continue as the Chief Minister even as the votes were bring counted on Thursday, Mr Rane called it a "sensitive question" and said said he "does not know".

With 20 MLAs in its kitty (1 short of the majority mark), the BJP emerged as the single largest party. It also has the support of a key regional player, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three Independent MLAs.

While the BJP is all set to form the government in the coastal state, the party has kept suspense over the Chief Minister.