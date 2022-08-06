BJP's Varun Gandhi 'Revdi' Remark Is His Latest Swipe At His Own Party

The BJP has been drawing friendly fire from Varun Gandhi for a while now. File

In the latest swipe at his own party, BJP MP Varun Gandhi has countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Revdi' jibe at the Opposition.

The Pilibhit MP hit out at the centre after a BJP MP said in parliament that the government must be congratulated for providing free ration to people. Comparing this with the huge sum of bad loans written off in the past five years, Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "The House which expects a 'thank you' for providing 5 kg of ration to the poor also tells that loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore have been written off in the past five years."

जो सदन गरीब को 5 किलो राशन दिए जाने पर ‘धन्यवाद' की आकांक्षा रखता है।



वही सदन बताता है कि 5 वर्षों में भ्रष्ट धनपशुओं का 10 लाख करोड़ तक का लोन माफ हुआ है।



‘मुफ्त की रेवड़ी' लेने वालों में मेहुल चोकसी और ऋषि अग्रवाल का नाम शीर्ष पर है।



सरकारी खजाने पर आखिर पहला हक किसका है? pic.twitter.com/Hw01qMH9FV — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) August 6, 2022

"The names of Mehul Choksi and Rishi Agarwal are at the top of the 'free Revdi' list. Who has the first right to government funds?" he added. His post accompanied data tabled by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey recently said in Lok Sabha that the Narendra Modi government must be congratulated for providing free ration to 80 crore people.

Prime Minister Modi sparked a row last month when he cautioned people against "revdi culture" -- 'revdi' refers to a sweet - under which votes are sought by promising freebies.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an expressway in Uttar Pradesh, he said the trend of political parties seeking votes on promises of freebies can be dangerous for the country.

The BJP has been drawing friendly fire from Varun Gandhi for a while now. Recently, he targeted the party's government in Uttar Pradesh over allegations of question paper leak during a recruitment drive for government employees.

He had also criticised the government's move to scrap railway concession to the elderly, the introduction of GST on packaged food items and the centre's new recruitment scheme for armed forces, 'Agnipath'.