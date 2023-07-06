BJP's Plan To Reach Out To Parties In India's Neighborhood

The outreach comes a week after PM Modi's US and Egypt visit.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit and amid global diplomatic events such as the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit and G20, the BJP is looking at increasing its engagement with political parties across the world, specifically in the neighborhood.

On Wednesday, heads of missions to India from the Middle East, Africa, the European Union and the Caribbean nations met with BJP president JP Nadda at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

Among the questions the diplomats asked were: "How is the BJP different from the Congress? How does the BJP keep getting voted back? How does the BJP use technology and social media to engage with youth? How does the BJP take on regional parties?"

The BJP chief explained the history of the party since 1951, its journey, and key government schemes.

These efforts are aimed at sending out the right narrative on India in its neighborhood and counter misinformation about the BJP, party functionaries said.

The BJP will host a delegation of the ruling Awami League of Bangladesh and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) in the coming weeks.

The party will also attend the BRICS (Brazil, China, India and Russia) Political Parties Plus dialogue in South Africa, hosted by the African National Congress (ANC), later this year.

Parties like the Awami league, African National Congress and those in Nepal have been closer to the Congress, which came to power after independence and ruled the country for decades. The BJP wants to change that.

When Awami League's Sheikh Hasina came to India, she made it a point to visit Sonia Gandhi. The Congress called it a special bond of friendship. African National Congress, one of the oldest parties of the world, had signed an MoU with the Congress during the UPA rule on collaborations, citing the similarities in the growth of both parties, and the inspiring role of Mahatma Gandhi in their formation.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre)'s Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', visited the BJP headquarters on his recent visit. He met with the BJP leadership months before he became Prime Minister of Nepal.

This year, India has the G20 presidency, and has been projecting itself as the voice of the Global South.

A BJP delegation had visited China in the past. The party has also had informal meetings with political parties in countries like Singapore.

In the last few months, the BJP has hosted delegations from Russia, South Africa, Netherlands, Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Maldives, and Mali.

The party's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said these efforts were being made to strengthen India's position in the neighborhood and would boost its diplomatic efforts.

Under the Know-Your-BJP initiative, Mr Nadda has interacted with 68 mission heads in the last two years.

The Prime Minister's US trip and its outcomes were also explained in detail to ministers in a meeting of the council of ministers last weekend.

India's diplomatic efforts are an important part of BJP's campaign pitch for 2024.