Historic Moment, Wait Has Been Worthwhile: LK Advani On Ayodhya Ceremony

I feel humbled that during Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty: LK Advani

BJP veteran LK Advani, who put the Ayodhya Ram Temple front and centre of the issues championed by the party, spoke up on the eve of the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple, saying it was "a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians".

"I feel humbled that during Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of Ram Rath Yatra," said the 92-year-old, whose multiple Rath Yatras made headlines in the late-'80s and early '90s.

"Destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990 which helped galvanise aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants," Mr Advani said in a video statement.