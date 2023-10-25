BJP's Kirit Somaiya Files 3 Defamation Suits Over Alleged Explicit Video

Kirit Somaiya also sought an unconditional apology from the defendants. (FILE)

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya has filed three defamation suits in the Bombay High Court against Ambadas Danve, leader of the opposition Maharashtra Legislative Council, Lokshahi news channel and one Anil Thatte, who runs a YouTube channel for uploading content pertaining to an alleged obscene video of Mr Somaiya.

Mr Somaiya has sought Rs 100 crore damages from each of the defendants claiming that they have made allegedly defamatory statements against him with regard to the video.

He also sought a direction to the respondents to take down the videos, not upload any more such defamatory videos or make statements against Somaiya in future.

Mr Somaiya also sought an unconditional apology from the defendants.

A single bench of Justice SM Modak on Wednesday directed the respondents to file their affidavits within four weeks.

Mr Somaiya's lawyer Hrishikesh Mundargi informed the court that the Lokshahi news channel in July ran the alleged obscene video along with defamatory statements.

"The defendants (Lokshahi channel and Danve) gave scandalous opinions. Somaiya is a married man with children. He has a political standing in society. He has unearthed several scams of certain political leaders, following which these alleged videos have surfaced," Mundargi said.

He added a police complaint has already been lodged by Somaiya and the probe is on. As per the plea, Thatte, too, in his YouTube channel published the videos which maligned Somaiya's reputation.

