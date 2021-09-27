BJP's Dilip Ghosh Says Heckled In Bhabanipur, Trinamool Hits Back

Dilip Ghosh was reportedly escorted out of the camp by his security personnel

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was allegedly manhandled and faced "go back" slogans from ruling Trinamool Congress workers on the last day of campaign in Kolkata's Bhabanipur, where Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces a crucial by-election on Thursday (September 30).

The BJP has been campaigning aggressively in Bhabanipur and has fielded lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata Banerjee, who has to win this by-poll to stay Chief Minister.

Dilip Ghosh was physically pushed by Trinamool workers when he went inside a vaccination camp. But the Trinamool alleged that his security had threatened people with guns.

"BJP hits a new low. How dare a gun be aimed at (the) public in broad daylight? Do people not have the right to protest against leaders they do not support? Such blatant violation of human rights is shameful! This compromises the safety and security of people in Bhabanipur!" - the Trinamool tweeted.

Mr Ghosh was reportedly escorted out of the camp by his security personnel and left in his car. "We will take up the issue with the Election Commission. What kind of election this is?" he fumed while speaking to reporters.

Arjun Singh, a BJP MP, faced slogans of "go back" and "outsider" as he and Mr Ghosh canvassed for votes.

They alleged that a party worker was thrashed by Trinamool supporters and had to be taken to hospital.

Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, accused the BJP of inciting a "peaceful middle class neighbourhood" in its desperation to defeat the Chief Minister.

"BJP is resorting to provocation sensing defeat. It is better to ignore them. Common people are protesting against them for spreading hatred, falsehood and personal attacks," Mr Hakim said.

In a separate development, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee tweeted urging Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh to focus on ensuring Ms Banerjee didn't lose. Her tweet was a response to Kunal Ghosh thanking her for "avoiding campaigning in Bhabanipur". Ms Chatterjee is among the BJP's star campaigners for the constituency.

Kunal Ghosh's tweet had fuelled speculation that Locket Chatterjee may do a Babul Supriyo and switch from the BJP to Trinamool Congress.