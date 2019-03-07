'You Are Now Eligible For Bharat Ratna': BJP's Dig At Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra hinted if and when he chooses to contest, he might do it from Moradabad

Businessman Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, today became a target of BJP taunts for his yesterday's remark that he would not leave the country or take part in active politics till his name is cleared.

Mr Vadra, who is being investigated in a money laundering case, had said, "I am in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them? I am always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise."

The BJP — which has relentlessly targeted the 49-year-old since his name was linked to several corruption cases — tweeted: "Robert is really honest. Thanks for accepting that you looted. You are now eligible for the Bharat Ratna as per your family quota :)"

The Congress has accused the government of being soft towards businessmen wanted in corruption cases who managed to skip the country. The list includes diamond trader Nirav Modi, his relative Mehul Choksi and business tycoon Vijay Mallya.

Last month, days after the Enforcement Department started questioning him in the money laundering case, Mr Vadra had indicated his interest to join active politics. He had also hinted that if and when he chooses to contest elections, he might do so from Moradabad.

Mr Vadra's wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was inducted into active politics last month as a general secretary of the Congress. She has been put in charge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Despite intense speculation, the Congress has not commented on the possibility of her contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections. Her brother Rahul Gandhi said it was her decision.

Mr Vadra, who claims the cases against him are instances of "political witch-hunt", indicated that he has political ambitions earlier as well. The Congress had never commented on the matter and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had downplayed it, saying the media had misquoted him.