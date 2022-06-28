BJP's Devendra Fadnavis Meets Party Chief As Sena Rebel Heads To Mumbai

Sena rebels are currently camping in BJP-ruled Assam

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis met party chief JP Nadda in Delhi today for a 30-minute strategy session as Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde declared from Guwahati that he and his rebel MLAs are ready to go to Mumbai and meet the Governor.

The BJP has repeatedly claimed that they are not involved in the Sena crisis that can potentially bring down the alliance government in Maharashtra led by Uddhav Thackeray.

But the choice of safe zones for rebels - first BJP-ruled Gujarat and then BJP-ruled Assam - has sent out a contradictory signal.

In Assam, several BJP MLAs have reportedly been put in charge of logistics for the Maharashtra MLAs camping there. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen in the hotel.

Recently, Mr Shinde had even admitted that he has the support of a big national party, though he stopped short of naming it.