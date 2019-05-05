5-Year BJP Rule Just A Trailer, Real Picture Yet To Begin: Nitin Gadkari

I do not think anyone believes that Congress will form the government: Nitin Gadkari (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party's five-year rule was just a trailer, and the real picture is yet to emerge, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday.

"The Congress is a confused party. They cannot change the future of India. It is only the BJP which can take India towards development. The five-year rule of the BJP was just a trailer. The real picture is yet to emerge," said Mr Gadkari while speaking to ANI.

Criticising Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Gadkari said: "Congress and its allies have one aim which is to defeat BJP. Congress party is at its worst at the Parliament, after Independence. They are in a bad state. They can't even have a Leader of the Opposition."

"He (Rahul) can say whatever he wants. His credibility has suffered a blow. I do not think anyone believes that Congress will form the government. They want to help those who can defeat BJP. They have the sentiment that BJP, Modi ji should lose, even if they (Congress) are not elected," he said.

Continuing his tirade against Congress, Mr Gadkari said: "Is NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) introduced to remove poverty? The Congress has been cheating India since Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi's time in the name of ''Garibi Hatao,".

"The process of cleaning Ganga initiated under Rajiv Gandhi's rule in 1984 but no work was done. Today, Ganga became ''aviral and nirmal'' under the BJP's rule. For the first time, a decisive government was formed, which has received respect from the entire world to act against terrorism. The whole world stood against Pakistan in declaring Masood Azhar a global terrorist, which is an achievement for us," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.