BJP Wins Six Seats In Uttar Pradesh Bypolls, Samjawadi Party Wins One

The BJP has won six seats in the UP Bypolls (Representational)

The BJP has won six of the seven seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) secured one seat in the state.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP won Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria, Naugawan Sadat, and Bulandshahr seats, while Samajwadi Party won the Malhani seat.

In Bangermau constituency, BJP's Shrikant Katiyar won against Congress' Arti Bajpai with the highest margin of 31,398 votes, while the winning margin was least in Malhani constituency, where Samajwadi Party's Luckey Yadav won against Independent candidate Dhananjaya Singh by just 4,632 votes.

Apart from them, BJP's Sangeeta Chauhan won the Naugawan Sadat seat, Usha Sirohi Bulandshahr constituency, Prempal Singh Dhangar Tundla seat, Upendra Nath Paswan Ghatampur and Dr Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi the Deoria Assembly constituency.

The by-elections for seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh were conducted on November 3.

