BJP Wins Local Body Bypolls In Kamal Nath's Stronghold In Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh is upbeat after it won a ward in Chhindwara constituency in the local body bypolls in the state, results of which were announced on Friday.

A total of 13 local body bye-elections were held for the post of corporators of which seven were won by the BJP and six by the Congress, as per the results declared by the state election office.

The victory in ward no. 42 in Chhindwara Municipal Corporation, a stronghold of state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath, gave the BJP a reason to score over its rival before the year-end assembly polls in the state.

BJP's Sandeep Singh Chouhan defeated Congress' Rajendra Swami by a margin of 436 votes.

Elated over the party's victory, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma dedicated it to schemes implemented by the government for the "welfare of the poor".

"Both Nath and his MP son Nakul Nath campaigned for their party's candidate in the bypoll. Despite that, BJP emerged victorious in all the booths of the ward and created history," Mr Sharma told reporters.

The voting for the bypolls was held on June 13, while the counting took place on Friday, officials said.

