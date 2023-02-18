"BJP Will Go Below 100": Nitish Kumar Pitches For Opposition Unity In 2024 Polls

A "united front" would be able to reduce the BJP to less than 100 seats, he said. (File photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again advised all the opposition parties, including the Congress, to join hands to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A "united front" would be able to reduce the BJP to less than 100 seats, the 71-year-old Bihar leader said to loud cheering at an event attended by several opposition leaders including from the Congress.

"I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen," Mr Kumar said without naming his former ally.

Speaking at the 11th General Convention of CPI-M in Patna, he also reiterated that he does not have any ambitions to become the Prime Minister, or was a contender for the post.

"My only ambition is to unite the country and set it free from people spreading hatred. I really don't want anything. We will stand with you," he said.

The event was attended by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Nitish Kumar, after swapping allies and forming a new government with the RJD, has made several attempts to stitch together an alliance of like-minded parties to challenge the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Last year, the Bihar leader has said that parties opposed to the BJP can win with a "huge majority" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if they agree to join hands.

He had said he will keep trying to make it a reality, and that it's up to these parties now.