BJP Wants Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation To Stop Free Water, Electricity: Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, hours after being released from the Tihar jail on Wednesday, slammed the BJP in a speech alleging it wanted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation to stop free water, electricity and Mohalla clinics in the capital.

Mr Singh, who got bail in the alleged excise policy scam from the Supreme Court on Tuesday, also asked the BJP if the prime minister will join the probe if police from the opposition-ruled Bengal, Punjab and Tamil Nadu knocked at his doors.

He said AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were sent to the jail because they wanted to provide good education, health facilities, free bus ride and Rs 1,000 to women of Delhi.

Mr Singh said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a family.

Immediately after his release from the Tihar jail, the Rajya Sabha MP met the Delhi chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal and said he saw tears in her eyes.

Mr Singh said he will also meet the families of Sisodia and Jain.

He asked the people of the country to be wary of "dictators" who would bring tears to their eyes, saying Mr Kejriwal will bring smile to their faces and provide good education and health facilities to them.

"If the dictator of the country can hear my voice, then listen, we are the AAP born out of a movement. We are not going to be intimidated by your threats," Mr Singh said in his speech at the AAP office which was packed with a rejoicing crowd of party supporters and volunteers.

"I saw tears in the eyes of Arvind Kejriwal's wife for the first time. Delhi's two cr people will give a reply to the BJP for these tears," he said.

"You sent Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain to jail. Was their fault that they provided free education and health, free pilgrimage (tours) to the elderly, free bus rides to women?" he asked.

Mr Singh thanked AAP volunteers and leaders for fighting against the BJP's "dictatorship".

The BJP also wanted to arrest other AAP leaders, including ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and MLA durgesh Pathak, he said.

"I spent time in jail... (Prime Minister Narendra) 'Modi ji kaan khol kar suno (listen carefully)', every leader and volunteer of the AAP stands firmly with Chief Minister Kejriwal," he said.

Mr Singh charged that the BJP meant "Bangaru Janta Party".

He was referring to former BJP national president Bangaru Laxman who was convicted in a corruption case.

Mr Singh charged the "biggest corrupt" were given the highest posts in the BJP.

He asserted that Mr Kejriwal will not resign from the Delhi chief minister's post and continue to serve the two crore people of Delhi. "The BJP is asking him to resign. They are not asking for Mr Kejriwal's resignation, they are saying why does not he stop free electricity, water, free bus ride for women and Mohalla Clinics," Mr Singh said.

He asserted that the AAP will work with more energy and the people will respond to Mr Kejriwal "imprisonment" with their votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to now-scrapped excise policy of his government last month.

