'Baseless': Trinamool Reacts To Mithun Chakraborty's Remark On Sandeshkhali Row

In a strong rebuttal of BJP leader Dharshana Jardosh and actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty's remark on Sandeshkhali violence, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Saturday dared the Centre to impose Article 356 or President's rule in West Bengal saying their remarks were 'baseless'.

"I dare you to impose Article 356 (in Bengal). Do not try to scare us with such tactics and ploys. Keep such statements that you will uproot a government elected by the people (through Article 356 or the President's Rule) to yourselves. If you have the courage then do it, don't say so much. The comments of Mithun da on the Sandeshkhali incidents are baseless," he told news agency ANI.

Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Friday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government in connection with the events in Sandeshkhali, saying that political parties need to set aside their differences in addressing such atrocities.

"Could there be anything more horrific than what happened in Sandeshkhali? Is it part of a larger, devious game that you are playing with the women of Bengal? This is unbelievable. We will all practice our brands of politics, the events that transpired in Sandeshkhali transcend politics. Such incidents have no place in society. We all have the responsibility of raising our voices and ensuring people don't live in such misery," Mithun said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and member of the delegation that visited Sandeshkhali, Brij Lal, said, "This is what happens in Mamta Banerjee's dictatorship. Our delegation comprised two central ministers and four MPs. All five of us are women and, yet, we were stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali. Mamata Banerjee wants us not to visit the place that has seen such atrocity and violence. This is a clear pointer to the fact that the atrocities are taking place in Mamata's Bengal. It is saddening."

Women in Sandeshkhali have been up in arms over the last few days over alleged atrocities committed on them.

The BJP formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs, who were tasked with visiting Sandeshkhali and gathering facts on the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women.

