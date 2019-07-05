BJP To Win Both Seats, As Voting Begins For Rajya Sabha By-Elections

Rajya Sabha Bypolls: Based on numbers in Gujarat Assembly, BJP is expected to win both seats easily

Voting is taking place in Gujarat for Rajya Sabha bypolls to two seats vacated by the BJP's Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, who were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recent national polls.

The ruling BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Juglaji Thakor in the two seats. The Congress has nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya. The votes will be counted this evening.

Given its strength in the 182-member Assembly, the BJP is set to win both the seats for which voting is being held separately.

The BJP has 100 lawmakers and the Congress has 71.

Other legislators eligible to cast their vote are two from the Bharatiya Tribal Party, one from the NCP and an Independent.

Since elections on the two seats will be held separately, a candidate needs a simple 50 per cent of the votes to win.

In today's vote, each candidate needs 88 votes to secure victory.

According to election officials, three legislators will not be able to vote as they were disqualified. Four seats are vacant after their legislators resigned after election to the Lok Sabha.

Ahead of the voting, Congress lawmakers gathered at a resort in Banaskantha district on Thursday and held a mock vote. Some 65 Congress legislators were moved to the resort on Wednesday night to prevent what they alleged attempts to "poach" lawmakers by the BJP.

The party's Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala skipped the meeting and four others had taken permission from party leaders to remain absent, said state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

Mr Thakor and Mr Zala had refused to travel to the resort and had openly criticised the party.



