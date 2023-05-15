BJP To Hold Massive Month-Long Campaign To Mark 9 Years Of PM Modi-Led Government

The PM Modi-led government's policies and achievements will be conveyed to the public.

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes nine years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a massive month-long "special contact campaign" across the country, covering all Lok Sabha constituencies. It starts on May 30 and will conclude on June 30.

PM Modi will launch the campaign with a huge rally on May 30, BJP sources said, adding that a second rally of the PM will be held the next day, May 31. 51 rallies of senior BJP leaders have been planned across the country.

Public meetings will be held in 396 Lok Sabha seats, in which the presence of a Union Minister or a national official of the party is mandatory.

Several rallies may be planned for poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

BJP's Chief Ministers, Leaders of the Opposition in states, MPs, and MLAs will also be invited to these rallies and public meetings.

One lakh specific families, including 250 in every Lok Sabha constituency, will be contacted across the country. Families of influential people such as sportspersons, artists, industrialists, and war heroes will be contacted.

On May 29, press conferences will be held simultaneously all over the country. Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Leaders of Opposition, and other senior party leaders will hold press conferences in state capitals. In the next two days, they will interact with social media influencers and share the achievements of the government.

As part of a three-tier program, party workers have been instructed to conduct other programs from June 1 to 22. These include holding a press conference in every Lok Sabha seat, congregations of eminent persons, meeting social media influencers, businessperson's conferences, and organising 'Vikas Teerth' programs.

Programs will also be held at the Assembly level. These include meeting and dining with senior workers of the assembly constituency, a joint conference of all seven fronts of the party, a conference of beneficiaries of welfare schemes, and a program on Yoga Day (June 21).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with party workers at 10 lakh booths on the death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on June 23.

House-to-house contact campaigns will be conducted from June 20 to 30. A "missed call campaign" will also be run.

State units of the party have been instructed to call a one-day meeting of the State Working Committee to prepare for this huge campaign.

The campaign committee of the party will be responsible for the campaign. Two-member teams, comprising Union Ministers, former ministers, National Vice Presidents, National General Secretaries, members and senior leaders have been formed to oversee the campaign.

BJP has also sought information from state units about editors in the media, social media influencers, and specific families, in a prescribed format.