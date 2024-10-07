BJP To Finalise Jharkhand Candidates' List At Meeting With JP Nadda Today: Sources

The BJP is ready with a list of three candidates for each assembly constituency in Jharkhand, where elections are due by the year-end, sources have told NDTV. The final list will take shape at a meeting with party chief JP Nadda, expected to be held shortly.

The BJP is contesting the election with allies Janata Dal United of Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. Sources said two of the state's 81 assembly seats to go to JDU and one to LJP. Nine seats are also likely to be given to All Jharkhand Students' Union, which is the BJP's local ally.

Regarding candidates, the party has sought suggestions from three levels of workers -- Mandal level, booth level and MPs. The list of three was then drawn up, taking into account the results of an internal survey.

Sources said the party has focused on only one criterion -- winnability - during candidate selection.

Also the party, which has been vocal about dynastic politics, will not shy away from giving tickets to family members of senior leaders, sources said.

In a mark of optimism, the BJP will field candidates on all 28 tribal dominated seats, sources said. All candidates will be drawn from the tribal community. The decision flies in the face of the Lok Sabha election results earlier this year, when the party had lost from all five tribal-dominated seats of the state. Candidates of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and its ally Congress had won from Khunti, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Rajmahal, and Dumka.

In 2019, the BJP had won from Khunti, Lohardanga and Dumka, dispelling the perception about its unpopularity among tribals and Dalits.

This time, the party is banking on Champai Soren, the senior leader of JMM who crossed over to the BJP after being asked to step down from the Chief Minister post once Chief Minister Hemant Soren, arrested in an alleged corruption case, got bail.

In the last assembly election in 2019, the BJP had won 25 seats, down from 37 in 2029 - but including 11 of the 14 tribal seats. The JMM had won 30 and its ally Congress 16.

Election dates for Jharkhand and Maharashtra are likely to be announced after the results of Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir come in tomorrow.